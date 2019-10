SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested three people they say were traveling at a high rate of speed on the Northway on Thursday.

Police say a trooper observed a vehicle traveling through a work zone near Exit 19 going more than 134 MPH.

The vehicle crashed after getting off exit 17N. No one was injured in the crash.

Police say the vehicle was not being actively pursued at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is underway.