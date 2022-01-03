Police: 2 men possessing handguns in Watervliet arrested

Michael R. Castro, 31, of Albany and Kymere P. Thomas, 24, of Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Watervliet Police Department, two men were arrested for allegedly possessing handguns.

On December 30, at around 11:00 p.m., Watervliet police officers conducted a traffic stop on 16th Street in Watervliet.

The driver, Michael R. Castro, 31, of Albany, was operating the vehicle with a suspended NYS Driver’s License. The passenger, Kymere P. Thomas, 24, of Watervliet was detained after he resisted officers and attempted to flee on foot.

When investigating, officers located one loaded, illegally possessed 9mm handgun and one loaded, illegally possessed 40 caliber handgun inside Castro’s vehicle.

Castro Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony)

Thomas Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony)

Obstructing Governmental Administration

Resisting Arrest

Thomas is currently on pre-trial release for unrelated weapon possession charges. Castro and Thomas were arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.