Police: 2 dead after fatal crash in Westville

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash generic

Fatal Crash generic

WESTVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police responded to State Route 122 in Westville, on October 3, at around 10:35 p.m., for a one-car crash.

According to State Police, Kejon H. Burks, 44 of Milton, Vermont was driving a 2020 Honda Accord when his car ran off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

Burks and his passenger, Constance D. Cortez, 50, of Colchester, Vermont, both died.

This accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

