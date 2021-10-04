Police: 2 dead after fatal crash in Westville

WESTVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police responded to State Route 122 in Westville, on October 3, at around 10:35 p.m., for a one-car crash.
According to State Police, Kejon H. Burks, 44 of Milton, Vermont was driving a 2020 Honda Accord when his car ran off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.
Burks and his passenger, Constance D. Cortez, 50, of Colchester, Vermont, both died.
This accident is still under investigation.
