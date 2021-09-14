Police: 2 arrested after 800 bags of heroin found at Hoosick residence

HOOSICK, N.Y (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Hoosick. The search warrant was a result of a three month investigation into anonymous complaints of drug activity.

Police say Jacen E. Blair, 43, and Rebecca L. Gorman, 30, were arrested after about 800 bags of heroin, over 50 grams of crack cocaine, a large amount of money and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence.

Both have been charged with multiple counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony).

Blair and Gorman were arraigned in Brunswick Town Court and released on their own recognizance. Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.