Police: 18-year-old woman died after being struck by a Commercial truck in Johnstown

deadly crash fatal accident

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County Sheriff Department reported an 18-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a Montgomery County Commercial truck.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday, September 17 at the intersection of Route 67 and County Highway 116 in the Town of Johnstown.

The Montgomery County Commercial truck was turning onto County Highway 116 from Route 67 when it struck the driver’s side of the private vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at Nathan Littauer Hospital. There were no other passengers or vehicles involved.

The women’s ID will not be given out at the moment as the next of kin is still being notified.

The operator of the truck has been fully cooperative with police.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office is investigating the accident and was assisted by, Accident Reconstruction Team of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the NYSP, the Sammonsville, and Sir William Johnson Volunteer Fire Departments, GAVAC, the County EMS Coordinator and Coroner Luck responded to the NLH ER.

