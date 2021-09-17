Police: 18-year-old shot in Schenectady on Albany St.

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police said they are investigating a shooting in which an 18-year-old male was shot in Schenectady.
On Thursday, September 16, at around 10:12 p.m. officers responded to the area of Albany St and Kelton Ave for several reports of shots fired.
When arrived, officers located several shell casings in the 1200 block of Albany St.
While officers were at the scene, an 18-year-old male arrived at Ellis with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The male is currently in stable condition.
There is currently no suspect in custody and detectives are actively investigating the incident. Those with information are asked to contact our Tips Line at 518-788-6566
