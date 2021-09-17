Police: 18-year-old male arrested after a pistol was found during a home visit

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old male was arrested after a pistol was found during a home visit in Warrensburg.
On Thursday, September 16, at around 9:57 a.m., The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oak Street, in the Town of Warrensburg to assist New York State Parole with a home visit.
During the home visit, a pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition was found in the residence, along with plastic knuckles.
After an investigation into the firearm, Austin A. Gates, 18, of Queensbury was arrested and charged.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Unlawful Possession of an Ammunition Feeding Device
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree
Gates was arraigned in Warren County CAP Court by Judge Cavanagh who remanded Mr. Gates to the Warren County Correctional Facility on $1,000.00 cash bail or $2,000.00 bail bond.
The incident was handled by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and assisted by New York State Parole.
