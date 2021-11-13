Police: 18-year-old from Troy found with two 9mm Handguns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police recover two loaded handguns following a call on Saturday on Quail Street. Oursavion Robinson, 18, of Troy, was arrested by police following an investigation.

According to police on November 13, around 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Quail Street between Central Avenue and Bradford Street. Police say reports of a group of men arguing outside were said to be in possession of handguns.

Police said they observed a man matching the description of one of the men walking nearby and attempted to stop the man as part of the investigation. Officers approached the man which led them in a foot chase that ended in the area of Third and Quail Street.

Robinson was then taken into custody by police. He was found to be in possession of two loaded 9mm handguns. Police said one of the recovered handguns was reported stolen from the Rock Hill, South Carolina Police Department on October 30, 2021.

Charged:

Two-counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One-count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One-count of forth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Robinson was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.