TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Troy Police Department, a 15-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop and foot pursuit. The teen was allegedly in possession of a handgun.

On Wednesday, March 2, at around 10:15 p.m., Troy Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Hoosick Street. The vehicle fled from the area and a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot but was captured and arrested.

The passenger turned out to be a 15-year-old from Troy. He was found to be in possession of a loaded and illegal handgun.

The 15-year-old was transported to our Juvenile Services Unit for arrest processing. This arrest marks the 21st firearm confiscated by members of the Troy Police Department so far in 2022.