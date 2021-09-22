Police: 1 student killed, 1 hurt in drive-by shooting at Kentucky school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — On Wednesday, a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop west of downtown Louisville, Kentucky left one student dead and another hospitalized

Police said a third child was injured by unknown means as the youths waited at the bus stop when a car drove by and shot at the waiting children, some of whom were not injured.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy said a bus picking up students who attended Eastern High School arrived shortly after the shooting.

Murphy has asked the public to come forward with any information about the horrifying and devastating shooting.