Police: 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Troy Police Department, they received a 911 call reporting shots fired on Sunday, October 24, at around 9:45 p.m., on 3rd Street and Congress Street in Troy. Police officers were then dispatched to the scene.

When Police arrived they found a 21-year-old male in a nearby parking garage suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The male was treated by the Troy Fire Department and then transported to a local area hospital. The injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

Information about the incident is limited at this time as detectives investigate the alleged crime. Any potential witnesses can reach out to the Detectives at (518) 270-4421.