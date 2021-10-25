Police: 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Troy

News
Posted: / Updated:
SHOOTING_GENERIC_1280X720_3

SHOOTING_GENERIC_1280X720_3

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Troy Police Department, they received a 911 call reporting shots fired on Sunday, October 24, at around 9:45 p.m., on 3rd Street and Congress Street in Troy. Police officers were then dispatched to the scene.

When Police arrived they found a 21-year-old male in a nearby parking garage suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The male was treated by the Troy Fire Department and then transported to a local area hospital. The injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

Information about the incident is limited at this time as detectives investigate the alleged crime. Any potential witnesses can reach out to the Detectives at (518) 270-4421.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19