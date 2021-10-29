Poestenkill PFOA testing continues, 3 contaminated sites added Thursday

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- After the third round of testing, PFOA was found at three more properties in Poestenkill. Additional voluntary testing continues as the latest test results were released Thursday, according to Rensselaer County.

Sites included in the third round of testing were to the north and east of Algonquin Middle School, where PFOA had been found in September, along with some residential wells nearby the school.

Rensselaer County said 10 locations were tested in round three and the results were as follows:

Three locations showed PFOA/PFOS levels above the state maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion

locations showed PFOA/PFOS levels above the state maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion Five locations showed PFOA/PFOS below the state maximum contaminant level

locations showed PFOA/PFOS below the state maximum contaminant level Two locations showed no PFOA

“The county has to date collected samples for 27 private wells, with seven wells tested at or above the drinking water standard of 10 ppt for either PFOA/PFOS. These seven include the three announced today,” Rensselaer County said Thursday.

They said they are awaiting the results of another 24 tests and that the Department of Environmental Conservation will be providing bottled water to the three new residences with contamination until a home treatment system can be installed.

The county said they are working with the state and the Town of Poestenkill to identify where the PFOA came from. Because they cannot narrow down where the contamination came from, the county said its ability to test in a wider area has been hindered.

“The county continues to test residences and properties on a voluntary basis, and is providing this information as quickly as possible to the public. We can report that testing has yet to reveal a source for the contamination, and we are in fact reviewing whether there are multiple sources involved in the Poestenkill situation,” said Public Health Director, Mary Fran Wachunas.

Last week Poestenkill shot down a resolution that would have allowed them to pay for PFOA testing with some members of the board saying they wanted the legislation to include a specific testing radius. Residents can have their water tested for $350. Wachunas said residents can call the county’s Public Health Department for more information at (518)270-2632.