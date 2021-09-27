Poestenkill men arrested for burglary after car gets flat tire

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested after their car was found stuck in a driveway with a flat tire. New York State Police say Lloyd E. Thomas Jr., 35, and Dylan D. Thomas, 29, both of Poestenkill, were arrested September 24 for burglary in Nassau.

Police were called to a home for a report of a burglary in progress. Police found signs of forced entry but no one in the home. Police say they were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number from a witness.

Police say they found the vehicle stuck in a driveway with a flat tire a short time later. Police searched the area and found Lloyd and Dylan Thomas. Both were then taken into custody. Dylan Thomas was also found to be in possession of a small amount of heroin.

Both men are charged with:

Burglary in the second degree (C felony)

Criminal mischief in the second degree (D felony)

Grand larceny in the fourth degree (E felony)

Conspiracy in the fourth degree

Dylan Thomas was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (A misdemeanor).

Both men were arraigned in Nassau Town Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail without bail. They are due back in court on a later date.