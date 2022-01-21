Poestenkill Fire Dept hosting Community Blood Drive on January 25

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Daphne Jordan and the American Red Cross will host a Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, January 25, at the Poestenkill Fire Department. This comes after the Red Cross announced earlier this month that they are in their first-ever national blood crisis.

The community blood drive is on Tuesday, January 25, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Poestenkill Fire Department, located at 182 Main Steet in Poestenkill.

Appointments for the blood donations need to be made online. To schedule an appointment, please call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS or visit the Red Cross website and use sponsor code “Poestenkill.”

The American Red Cross recently declared a national blood crisis, as its blood supply has fallen to its lowest levels in more than a decade after the latest surge in COVID cases. Over the last weekend, severe winter weather affecting the Midwest, East, and South further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross noted that additional blood donors are urgently needed.

“There is a tremendous need for all blood types, especially during this winter season. Blood donors help patients of all ages including accident and burn victims, heart surgery, organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood donors save lives and I encourage individuals to consider taking part in our upcoming community blood drive,” Senator Jordan said.