Poestenkill councilmember says DOH no closer to finding a source of PFOA/PFAS

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On January 7, 2021, New York State officials learned that there were elevated levels of PFOA/PFAS in the well water serving the Algonquin Middle School, in Poestenkill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is no closer to finding the source of the contamination than they were a year ago officials said.

Councilmember Eric Wohlleber is calling on the NYSDEC and NYSDOH to provide a list of potential sources of the contamination that will include a plan of suggestions provided by the residents of Poestenkill, to dig monitoring wells along with testing results. Wohlleber says New York State officials show no eagerness to seriously identify the source or to publish a plan with deadlines and timelines, that would also provide additional free tests for all residents within a one-mile radius of the initial positive result.

According to Councilmember Wolleber, over the course of one year, residents have witnessed a lackadaisical effort by the NYSDEC and NYSDOH to ensure they have safe drinking water. He says residents are not asking for special treatment, just the same support, and urgency which was given to their neighbors in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh when PFOA/PFAS were detected.

In one-year NYSDEC & NYSDOH has conducted:

77 tests of private wells

13 tests have come back above state safety standards (17%)

45 tests have come back with measurable PFOA/PFAS levels (58%)

During this time, more than a dozen local residents have conducted private tests – in which 45% have come back above the state limit or with measurable PFOA/PFAS levels.

In one-year NYSDEC & NYSDOH has refused to:

Provide free well tests to residents who have requested them

Provide free drinking water to residents who have requested it

Provide free blood tests to residents

Dig monitoring wells near potentially likely sources of the contamination

Seriously look for, and identify, the source of contamination

NYSDEC & NYSDOH had taken all of these measures in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh when PFOA/PFAS were detected added Wolleber.

“We must find the source of the contamination, identify the area which is impacted and begin the remediation process, as soon as possible,” said Wohlleber. “At the current pace, NYSDEC and NYSDOH show no eagerness to seriously identify the source, and have not shared a plan which will set residents’ concerns at ease that the necessary steps are being taken.”

News10 has reached out to NYSDOH for further comment. Please continue to check back for updates.