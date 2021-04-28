PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The toll on teachers

Episode 6: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The Toll on Teachers

(NEWS10) – Sera Deo is a 4th-grade teacher at Miller Hill-Sand Lake Elementary School in the Averill Park school district.  She was a part of News10ABC’s virtual town in August of 2020 to take part in a discussion about schools reopening in the fall during the pandemic.

This week she takes look back on a difficult year in education, opens up about how she’s been handling the pressure and tells us about how her students are doing as they near the end of an unusual school year. 

