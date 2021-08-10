PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The Delta Variant

Episode 20: Delta Variant

(NEWS10) –  In Episode 20 Dr. Steven Hanks, the chief clinical officer for Saint Peter’s Health Partners joins the podcast to discuss the delta variant of the coronavirus. Dr. Hanks discusses the uptick in cases, addresses some concerns people may have about the vaccine and also answers some listener questions around minute 26 of this episode.

CDC Map showing counties with high transmission rate where mask wearing is encouraged.

Local counties encourage following CDC guidance on mask wearing

