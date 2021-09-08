PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Sleep

Episode 26: Sleep

Episode 26 features an interview with Dr. Boris Medarov  whose expertise is in sleep disorders. Dr. Medarov works with patients at Albany Medical Center's Sleep Clinic, in this episode we discuss common sleep problems, how to get better sleep, and healthy sleep habits we should consider. Albany Med’s Sleep Clinic: https://www.amc.edu/patient/services/pulmonary_medicine/sleep_disorders/index.cfm — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message
(NEWS10) — Episode 26 features an interview with Dr. Boris Medarov whose expertise is in sleep disorders. Dr. Medarov works with patients at Albany Medical Center’s Sleep Clinic.

In this episode, Trishna talks about common sleep problems, how to get better sleep, and healthy sleep habits we should consider.

