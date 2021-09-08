PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Sleep

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Actor and Brooklyn native Michael K. Williams was remembered at a vigil at the neighborhood where he grew up: the former Vanderveer Estates, now known as Flatbush Gardens. The focus was less on Williams’ death, which is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, and more on celebrating his life and the impact on a community he never stopped calling home.

The Emmy-nominated actor initially made his name as a dancer, and that is still how so many of his former neighbors remember him. But Williams really hit it big on the legendary TV series “The Wire,” portraying Omar, an openly gay Robin Hood-like character who robbed drug dealers.