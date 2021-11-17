PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Saratoga’s Broadway Deli

PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Episode 34: Saratoga’s Broadway Deli

Ep. 34 Saratoga's Broadway Deli On The Story with Trishna Begam

Owner of Saratoga's Broadway Deli, Daniel Chessare discusses running his Jewish-style deli during a pandemic and why he felt more prepared despite many unforeseen challenges for the restaurant industry. Chessare is bringing back a free chicken dinner program to his Deli, crediting the success his restaurant has had this year and wanting to spread some goodwill throughout the Saratoga Springs community. The restaurant is giving away free chicken dinners, no questions asked, to those in need of a hot meal in November or December. You can find out information here, https://www.instagram.com/p/CVu6dfGAUFi/ (read the post caption on where to place the order if you need a dinner). He also discusses the restaurant's social media posts that address bad customer behavior, what needs to change about the industry and why he thinks some businesses are seeing worker shortages. — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Owner of Saratoga’s Broadway Deli, Daniel Chessare discusses running his Jewish-style deli during a pandemic and why he felt more prepared despite many unforeseen challenges for the restaurant industry.

Chessare is bringing back a free chicken dinner program to his Deli, crediting the success his restaurant has had this year and wanting to spread some goodwill throughout the Saratoga Springs community. The restaurant is giving away free chicken dinners, no questions asked, to those in need of a hot meal in November or December.

You can find out information and how to place an order on their facebook page.

Chessare also discusses the restaurant’s other social media posts that address the sometimes bad customer behavior his staff has witnessed, what needs to change about the industry and why he thinks some businesses are seeing worker shortages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19