PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Saratoga’s Broadway Deli

Episode 34: Saratoga’s Broadway Deli

Owner of Saratoga’s Broadway Deli, Daniel Chessare discusses running his Jewish-style deli during a pandemic and why he felt more prepared despite many unforeseen challenges for the restaurant industry.

Chessare is bringing back a free chicken dinner program to his Deli, crediting the success his restaurant has had this year and wanting to spread some goodwill throughout the Saratoga Springs community. The restaurant is giving away free chicken dinners, no questions asked, to those in need of a hot meal in November or December.

You can find out information and how to place an order on their facebook page.

Chessare also discusses the restaurant’s other social media posts that address the sometimes bad customer behavior his staff has witnessed, what needs to change about the industry and why he thinks some businesses are seeing worker shortages.