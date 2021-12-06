PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Omicron

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has been very vocal in support of Starbucks employees' efforts to form a union, will be joining Buffalo workers for a town hall meeting on Monday at 8 p.m.

Sanders recently met with Starbucks Workers United in its attempts to establish the first unionized Starbucks in the country, and has stood in solidarity with the group, as stores on Elmwood Avenue, Genesee Street, and Camp Road are voting on possible unionization through December 8.