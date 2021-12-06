PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Omicron

Ep. 36 Omicron – On The Story with Trishna Begam
Dr. Tomoko Udo, an Associate Professor at Department of Health Policy, Management, and Behavior, School of Public Health, University at Albany joins me for a discussion about the Omicron variant, what is known about the variant, and what researchers are still trying to find out.
