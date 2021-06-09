PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Housing Market Boom

Episode 12: Housing Market Boom, A conversation with Brian Sinkoff

(NEWS10) – This week we discuss the local housing boom in the 518. What’s happening with housing inventory this summer, should you buy a home now or hold off? Realtor, Brian Sinkoff gives us all of the details about what’s happening with the market and what to watch for in the coming months.

NEWS10 interviewed Sinkoff a couple of times over the past several months as people continued to buy homes in the middle of a pandemic.

Also mentioned in this episode, this week finance giant Fannie Mae released from new numbers on whether people think it’s a good time to buy a home.