PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Eagle Eye Artist

Episode 16: Eagle Eye Artist

(NEWS10) – Gary Czarnecki, is a Berkshire County resident, a Navy veteran who served from 1978-1982 and an artist in his own right. Last year, he combined his passion for his country and love of bald eagles to create one-of-a-kind sculptures out of stainless steel.

We interviewed Gary for a story that aired on the 4th of July. This episode of the podcast features his full interview where he goes into detail about the welding process, what motivated him to start, and how long his pieces take.

Gary standing next to RECON