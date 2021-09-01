PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Covid and Kids

Episode 25: Covid and Kids

Two local pediatricians, Dr. Jeena Madden of St. Peter's Health Partners and Dr. Jim Saperstone with Community Care Physicians discuss the new Delta variant of COVID, how best to protect our kids, the risks of hospitalizations and what needs to happen in order for schools to reopen safely. Mentioned: Mask required in NY schools https://www.news10.com/classroom-progress-report/ny-schools-students-and-staff-will-be-required-to-wear-masks-health-department-says/ — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message
(NEWS10) – Two local pediatricians, Dr. Jeena Madden of St. Peter’s Health Partners and Dr. Jim Saperstone with Community Care Physicians, discuss the new Delta variant of COVID, the impact on children, the risks of hospitalization and what needs to happen in order for schools to reopen safely.

