PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Veteran’s View on Afghanistan

Veteran Views on Afghanistan

Episode 24 : Veteran’s View on Afghanistan

Ep. 24 Veteran’s View on Afghanistan On The Story with Trishna Begam

Bryn Reynolds is a U.S. Army veteran who served 25 years in the military. He has had several combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Reynolds discusses the current events in Afghanistan, shares some of his experiences from the region, and talks about what he thinks is next for the country. Story on Dark Mountain Arts: https://www.news10.com/news/special-reports/an-unlikely-artist-with-a-decorated-past-emerges-in-capital-region/1900848741/ https://www.instagram.com/darkmountainarts/ Also mentioned in this episode Afghanistan's first female mayor: https://www.newsweek.com/afghanistans-first-female-mayor-terrified-whats-come-taliban-1620695 — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message
Bryn Reynolds is this week’s guest. He is a U.S. Army Veteran who served 25 years in the military. In that time he had several combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

In this episode, he discusses his experiences in Afghanistan, his reaction to the Taliban takeover of the country, and what he thinks is next.

SPECIAL REPORT featuring Bryn Reynolds

