Episode 24 : Veteran’s View on Afghanistan
Ep. 24 Veteran’s View on Afghanistan – On The Story with Trishna Begam
Bryn Reynolds is a U.S. Army veteran who served 25 years in the military. He has had several combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Reynolds discusses the current events in Afghanistan, shares some of his experiences from the region, and talks about what he thinks is next for the country. Story on Dark Mountain Arts: https://www.news10.com/news/special-reports/an-unlikely-artist-with-a-decorated-past-emerges-in-capital-region/1900848741/ https://www.instagram.com/darkmountainarts/ Also mentioned in this episode Afghanistan's first female mayor: https://www.newsweek.com/afghanistans-first-female-mayor-terrified-whats-come-taliban-1620695 — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message
Bryn Reynolds is this week’s guest. He is a U.S. Army Veteran who served 25 years in the military. In that time he had several combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
In this episode, he discusses his experiences in Afghanistan, his reaction to the Taliban takeover of the country, and what he thinks is next.
SPECIAL REPORT featuring Bryn Reynolds
More from NEWS10
- 8/25/21: Keeping an eye on the Tropics
- Schenectady County offers 3rd dose of COVID vaccine for immunocompromised patients
- Brian Benjamin to serve as next lieutenant governor
- Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay $200 monthly charge
- PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Veteran’s View on Afghanistan