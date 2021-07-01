PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Turning the tassel during COVID

Episode 15: Turning the tassel during COVID

(NEWS10) – NEWS10 has been congratulating the senior class of 2021 on the air and online with our Senior Sendoff for the last few weeks leading up to local high school graduations. High school seniors had a challenging year, to say the least.

In addition, to the pressures of finishing out the last year of high school, the 2020-2021 academic year presented massive challenges as students and teachers had to learn through the pandemic. For some students that meant learning remotely, or a different learning environment at school, and new protocols to follow to stay healthy.

Drew Kozlowski, who graduated this year from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School joins Trishna Begam for an episode on senior year of high school during a pandemic and what it was like from her perspective.