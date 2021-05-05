PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Tulip Time with Albany City Gardeners

(NEWS10) – This week we are digging deep to discover all the details on Tulip Fest. We’re on the story with Albany City Gardner, Jena Commerford and Parks Division Supervisor, Jessica Morgan, they both have a hand in planting this year’s bulbs that have now opened up in Washington Park.

Jena and Jess talk tulips, discuss their favorite varieties and give us some guidance on gardening.

–You can still sign up for Tulip Tours

–Jena’s top tulip pick can be seen here

-Jessica mentioned the Keukenhof IG account as one tulip lovers should check out.

Follow all of the latest Tulip Fest Happenings:

Albany Events – Home (facebook.com)

Albany Events – YouTube

Albany Events (@albanynyevents) • Instagram photos and videos