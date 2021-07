Episode 18: Trackside with Cassie Hudson

(NEWS10) – Episode 18 features a conversation with NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson who serves as our trackside reporter during the Saratoga racing season. Cassie walks us through what goes into putting her stories together, what she’s looking forward to this season and of course all of the trackside fashion.

Cassie’s collection of hats and fascinators keeps growing every summer, she also shared with us how she finds so many gems and why they are so special to her.