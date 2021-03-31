PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The remarkable women around us

(NEWS10) – This is On the Story with Trishna Begam, a weekly podcast where we go a little deeper into the stories you see on the air. We dive into the topics that touch your life, issues that matter to you and learn from the people trying to make our community a better place. You’ll hear from the newsmakers, experts and community members who can tell their story the best.

EPISODE 2: The Remarkable Women Around Us

This episode is dedicated to the exceptional women around us, who inspire and motivate us to make our communities better.

This week’s guests include NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida, who does series of stories every year, called “Remarkable Women”.

Every March, four finalists are selected, and Lydia highlights their work in the community. She shares what inspires them to come up with new ways to give back and the joy she finds in putting these stories together. and the one reaction all four finalists had when they found out they would be featured.

Another inspiring woman, doing remarkable things in the community is Jammella Anderson. She is addressing food insecurity through her project called FREE FOOD FRIDGE ALBANY. Anderson was recently featured on the cover of TIME magazine.

NEWS10’s Samantha DiMascio also shares some of her personal experiences of new motherhood, multitasking during a pandemic as she worked from home, and the new skills she’s come to appreciate.