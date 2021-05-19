PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The Red Bookshelf

Episode 9: The Red Bookshelf

(NEWS10) – The RED Bookshelf is an Albany-based non-profit literacy program that gives away free books to children. The group has red bookshelves set up throughout Albany, volunteers help collect and set out thousands of children’s books.

Kids can take the books home to keep and read, free of charge. Executive Director, Paul Collins-Hackett, discusses their program, new ways of outreach, and how the Red Bookshelf is making an impact in the community.





Also discussed in this episode: MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropy