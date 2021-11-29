PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The Perfect Pitch

Ep. 35 The Perfect Pitch On The Story with Trishna Begam

For Event Details, Finalists and Tickets: https://www.unitedwaygcr.org/perfectpitch To read more about the local Sharks https://www.unitedwaygcr.org/news/2021-sharks — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Episode 35: The Perfect Pitch

Releasing episode 35 a little early on a Monday because on Wednesday, December 1st, (2021) evening Trishna Begam will be at Revolution Hall, in Troy to emcee Perfect Pitch, a “Shark Tank’ style event. In this episode Erin Napoleone chats with us about the purpose of this event, the $10,000 grant that’s on the line, and the issue that’s getting attention this year — affordable childcare.

For Event Details, Finalists and Tickets visit: https://www.unitedwaygcr.org/perfectpitch

