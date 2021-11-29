PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The Perfect Pitch

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The week after Thanksgiving means several things. It's a time to work through some of the year's most delicious leftovers. It's a time to hop online, or mask up and hit the mall, to scope out some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But it also means Christmas is rounding the corner, and a tree-shaped space in your living room is ready to be filled.

If you're looking to make a live tree the centerpiece of your holiday this year, the North Country and Capital Region are full of good places to do it. Here's where the trees are for sale, when to get them, and how much they're likely to cost.