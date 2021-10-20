PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The Organ Trail

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Organ Trail

Episode 31: The Organ Trail

Ep. 31 Organ Trail On The Story with Trishna Begam

Mark Scotch, 65, of Wisconsin is biking the "Organ Trail", to raise awareness about kidney disease, living donors, and how he maintains an active lifestyle with one kidney. In episode 31 Mark shares why he decided to donate one of his kidneys after a chance encounter with a stranger at a bar in Louisiana. He details his journey which started from Massachusetts, through upstate New York, and will end in his hometown. Resources Mentioned: https://www.nkdo.org/the-organ-trail https://www.kidneyregistry.org/ https://theorgantrailhm.wordpress.com/mission/ https://www.kidneyregistry.org/for-centers/voucher-program/ — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Mark Scotch, 65, of Wisconsin is biking the “Organ Trail“, to raise awareness about kidney disease, living donors, and how he maintains an active lifestyle with one kidney.

In episode 31 Mark shares why he decided to donate one of his kidneys after a chance encounter with a stranger at a bar in Louisiana. He details his journey which started from Massachusetts, through upstate New York, and will end in his hometown. 

Latest Stories

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19