PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: The Organ Trail

Episode 31: The Organ Trail

Ep. 31 Organ Trail – On The Story with Trishna Begam Mark Scotch, 65, of Wisconsin is biking the "Organ Trail", to raise awareness about kidney disease, living donors, and how he maintains an active lifestyle with one kidney. In episode 31 Mark shares why he decided to donate one of his kidneys after a chance encounter with a stranger at a bar in Louisiana. He details his journey which started from Massachusetts, through upstate New York, and will end in his hometown. Resources Mentioned: https://www.nkdo.org/the-organ-trail https://www.kidneyregistry.org/ https://theorgantrailhm.wordpress.com/mission/ https://www.kidneyregistry.org/for-centers/voucher-program/ — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

