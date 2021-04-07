PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Staying connected with tech plus vaccine Q&A

Episode 3: Staying Connected With Tech and Vaccine Q&A with Dr. Sanders

(NEWS10) – This week’s episode features more of Amy Cox’s interview about her grandfather John Grimes who learned to use an iPad at 93. Grimes was isolated because of COVID but technology helped him stay connected.

Dr. Alan Sanders, Chief Medical Officer of St Peter’s Health Partner’s Acute Health division discusses vaccines, what we know about the side effects, why comparing efficacy rates doesn’t quite work and what he tells his patients about which shot to take as New York opens up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older. He also shares more insight into why some people are experiencing more severe symptoms than others.