PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Soul Fire Farm

Episode 17: Soul Fire Farm

(NEWS10) – Episode 17 of On The Story features an interview with Cheryl Whilby, the communications director of Soul Fire Farm. Cheryl chats about the mission of the farm, how things are starting to get back to normal with visitors back at the farm, which is located in Grafton.

She touches on issues that black farmers face, the lack of fresh healthy food in some city neighborhoods and how to get involved.

You can check out Soul Fire Farm’s full calendar to see when their next community farm days will be held.

2017 Profile on Leah Penniman, the farm’s founder.

You may also be interested in Louis Finley’s special report Long-awaited grocery store to bring fresh food to a food desert.