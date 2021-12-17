PODCAST: On The Story with Trishna Begam: Shopping Rewards

Ep. 37 Shopping Rewards – On The Story with Trishna Begam
The 2021 holiday shopping season is zooming by. A few more days to go until the 25th of December. Brad Godwin, Regional Vice President of rewards app Shopkick, has a key advice to help holiday shoppers get the most bang for their buck over the next few days.
