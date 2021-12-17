PODCAST: On The Story with Trishna Begam: Shopping Rewards

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) -- The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency from December 18 at 7 a.m. to December 20 at 7 a.m. The city says this is in preparation of the upcoming inclement weather event.

The duration of the snow emergency covers the period of mixed precipitation and the time required for the city to clean up the streets after the storm ends. Residents are asked to use off-street parking during this time.