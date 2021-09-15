PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Saving Suneeta’s Kids

Ep. 27 Saving Suneeta's Kids – On The Story with Trishna Begam Episode 27 focuses on the local and national effort to save four Afghan children. Suneeta, a legal permanent resident who lives in Albany, NY had been working to get her children to the U.S. from war torn Afghanistan. Sara Lowry, a staff attorney with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants details the case and the painstaking work that went into getting all four children to safety. Also featured in this episode, Alex Plitsas, a national security professional, U.S. Army combat veteran of the Iraq War. He also served in Afghanistan as a Defense Civilian Intelligence Officer and worked at the Pentagon. Plitsas discusses how he heard about Suneeta's story, why he got involved, his efforts with the Digital Dunkirk movement and how he ultimately helped the children get out of Afghanistan with the help of people on the ground. You can follow Alex at https://twitter.com/alexplitsas You can help USCRI provide critical support for newly arriving Afghan families, including Suneeta: https://refugees.org/donate-afghanistan-assistance/ News10 Stories: Albany mom pleads for children’s safety as Taliban moves into Kabul Together at last: Local Afghan mother reunited with children — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Episode 27: Saving Suneeta’s Kids

(NEWS10) – Episode 27 focuses on the local and national effort to save four Afghan children. Suneeta, a legal permanent resident who lives in Albany had been working to get her children to the U.S. from Afghanistan.

Sara Lowry, a staff attorney with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants details the case and the painstaking work that went into getting all four children to safety.

Also featured in this episode, Alex Plitsas, a national security professional, U.S. Army combat veteran of the Iraq War. He also served in Afghanistan as a Defense Civilian Intelligence Officer and worked at the Pentagon. Plitsas discusses how he heard about Suneeta’s story, why he got involved, his efforts with the Digital Dunkirk movement and how he ultimately helped the children get out of Afghanistan with the help of people on the ground.

