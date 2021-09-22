PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: PFOA Settlement

Ep. 28 PFOA Settlement – On The Story with Trishna Begam In 2015 the residents of Hoosick Falls, NY discovered their drinking water was contaminated by a nearby manufacturing facility with a toxic chemical known as PFOA. This month, September 2021, residents received news that a settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit with the manufacturing companies about the effects of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contamination in and around Hoosick Falls. Mayor of Hoosick Falls, Rob Allen discusses what the settlement means for the community and what the village is in the process of doing to secure a new source for their drinking water. Mentioned in episode: Hoosick Falls PFOA Settlement Website – http://hoosickfallspfoasettlement.com/ NEWS10 Coverage: Settlement announced: https://www.news10.com/news/rensselaer-county/firm-announces-claim-details-in-hoosick-falls-pfoa-settlement/ Contamination Timeline Special Report : https://www.news10.com/news/special-reports/taking-a-look-at-progress-in-hoosick-falls-after-pfoa-contamination/ — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Episode 28: PFOA Settlement

(NEWS10) In 2015 the residents of Hoosick Falls, NY discovered their drinking water was contaminated by a nearby manufacturing facility with a toxic chemical known as PFOA.

This month, September 2021, residents received news that a settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit with the manufacturing companies about the effects of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contamination in and around Hoosick Falls. This week, Mayor of Hoosick Falls, Rob Allen discusses what the settlement means for the community and what the village is in the process of doing to secure a new source for their drinking water.

Hoosick Falls PFOA Settlement Website