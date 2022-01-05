PODCAST: On The Story with Trishna Begam – Personal Finance in the new year

Ep. 38 Personal Finance in the New Year – On The Story with Trishna Begam
If you have financial savings goals in this new year, Rod Griffin is the guy you need to hear from in this week’s podcast. Rod is the Senior Director of Consumer Education at Experian. In this episode talks about finances, how covid and holiday shopping impacted personal budgets, the tools you need to be financially independent and take control in 2022.
Resources for financial education:
Experian education resources: www.experian.com/consumereducation
JumpStart Coalition for Personal Finance Education: www.jumpstart.org
To learn if your children’s school requires a financial education course: www.checkyourschool.org
National Foundation for Credit Counseling, assistance with budgeting and debt management: www.nfcc.org