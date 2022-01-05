PODCAST: On The Story with Trishna Begam – Personal Finance in the new year

If you have lofty financial savings goals in this new year, Rod Griffin is the guy you need to hear from on today's podcast. Rod Griffin is the Senior Director of Consumer Education at Experian. In this episode he joins me to talk about finances, how covid and holiday shopping impacted personal budgets, the tools you need to be financially literate and take control in 2022.  Resources for financial education: Experian credit monitoring and consumer assistance: www.experian.com Adding your positive cell phone, utility and streaming payments to your credit report: www.experian.com/boost Experian education resources: www.experian.com/consumereducation JumpStart Coalition for Personal Finance Education: www.jumpstart.org To learn if your children’s school requires a financial education course: www.checkyourschool.org National Foundation for Credit Counseling, assistance with budgeting and debt management: www.nfcc.org The Financial Health Network, research on personal finance and budgeting (formerly the Center for Financial Services Innovation): www.finhealthnetwork.org — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Resources for financial education:

Experian education resources: www.experian.com/consumereducation

JumpStart Coalition for Personal Finance Education: www.jumpstart.org

To learn if your children’s school requires a financial education course: www.checkyourschool.org

National Foundation for Credit Counseling, assistance with budgeting and debt management: www.nfcc.org

