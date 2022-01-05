PODCAST: On The Story with Trishna Begam – Personal Finance in the new year

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Community Emergency Corps of Ballston Spa, along with District 7190, Ballston Spa and Schenectady Rotary Clubs, will be donating a decommissioned ambulance to the citizens of Haiti. The ambulance will be donated on January 7 at noon.

The ambulance, which is no longer used by the agency, will go to the citizens of Haiti to help their Emergency Medical Services agencies deal with natural disasters.