PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Pandemic Wedding Planning

Episode 4: Pandemic Wedding Planning

(NEWS10) – On this week’s podcast love is in the air, but so too is the virus. The pandemic put a pause on many plans for couples, especially those who were set to get married.

News10 ABC’s Mary Wilson joins us on the podcast to talk about her special report on micro-weddings, elopements and more non-traditional ways to tie the knot. We talk about some of the couples featured in the story, what didn’t make air and her own wedding plans for next year.

You’ll also meet the Hargraves. Nick and his wife Erin got married last year as the pandemic threw them several curveballs. Their story ended up with a fitting twist as they tied the knot to begin life as a married couple.