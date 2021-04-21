PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Pandemic Wedding Planning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Episode 4: Pandemic Wedding Planning

(NEWS10) – On this week’s podcast love is in the air, but so too is the virus. The pandemic put a pause on many plans for couples, especially those who were set to get married.

News10 ABC’s Mary Wilson joins us on the podcast to talk about her special report on micro-weddings, elopements and more non-traditional ways to tie the knot. We talk about some of the couples featured in the story, what didn’t make air and her own wedding plans for next year.

You’ll also meet the Hargraves. Nick and his wife Erin got married last year as the pandemic threw them several curveballs. Their story ended up with a fitting twist as they tied the knot to begin life as a married couple.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire