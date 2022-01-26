PODCAST: On The Story with Trishna Begam: Nocturnal Cookies

Ep. 41 Nocturnal Cookies – On The Story with Trishna Begam Nocturnal Cookies is a local cookies delivery service in the Albany area. They deliver freshly baked cookies to your doorstep. This week Wendy Wright discusses how she came up with the idea for the Albany market, how she started her own businesses with limited knowledge of running a business and the pandemic related roadblocks that You can order Nocturnal Cookies through their website https://www.nocturnalcookies.com/ Or through meal delivery services like GrubHub — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Nocturnal Cookies is a local cookie delivery service in the Albany area. They deliver freshly baked cookies to your doorstep.

This week Wendy Wright discusses how she came up with the idea for the Albany market, how she started her own business with limited knowledge of running a small business and the pandemic related roadblocks that affected her company.

You can order Nocturnal Cookies through their website https://www.nocturnalcookies.com/

Or through meal delivery services like GrubHub.