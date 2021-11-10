PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: NAMI Alliance on Mental Illness

Ep. 33 NAMI – The Alliance on Mental Illness On The Story with Trishna Begam

Wendy Burch, the Executive Director of NAMI in New York State, the National Alliance on Mental Illness discusses the challenges in the mental health community, how to get help, and the resources needed to reach more people. Wendy was featured in part of a News10ABC special report about a local woman's mental health journey. You can watch that story here : https://www.news10.com/news/special-reports/troy-mom-using-social-media-to-address-mental-health/ Where to connect with NAMI: https://www.naminys.org/ https://www.instagram.com/nami_nys/?hl=en — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Episode 33: NAMI The Mental Health Alliance

Ways to connect with NAMI:

https://www.naminys.org/

https://www.instagram.com/nami_nys/?hl=en

