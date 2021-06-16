PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Mental Health in a post-pandemic world

Episode 13: Mental Health in a Post-Pandemic World

(NEWS10) – We focus on the issue of mental health in episode 13, as restrictions are lifted and more people get back to life as we knew it before the pandemic. This week’s guests are Glenn Liebman, with the Mental Health Association in New York State.

Also, Sandra Goldmeer, with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. They delve into the topics of how the pandemic has impacted our mental health, how to support friends and family who are having a difficult time, tools you can use to help adjust to fewer restrictions, and Sandra also discusses suicide prevention and the ongoing efforts her organization is involved with.

Resources:

Crisis Hotline 1-800-273-8255 Capital Region New York | AFSP

New York’s Project Hope NY Project Hope – Coping with Covid-19 | Emotional Support Helpline

Project Hope’s Emotional Support Helpline: 1-844-863-9314

School resource center page, helpful to teachers, students and families looking for resources. www.mentalhealthednys.org

For general information about mental health, visit the Office of Mental Health website.

National info and screening tools are helpful through the national organization website.