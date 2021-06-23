PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Freihofer’s Run for Women

Episode 14: Freihofer’s Run for Women 2021

(NEWS10) – The 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women is set for September of this year. Event Director, Kristen Hislop discusses the decision behind pushing the race to September, how to train for it, and advice for both runners who have been doing it for a while as well as those looking to get into running.

Sharon Maltbie, one of the event’s Ambassadors and director of the Freihofer’s Training Challenge is also a guest on this episode. We talk with her about what motivates her, and how the training challenge works.

Register for the training challenge and/or Freihofer’s Run for Women 5K.