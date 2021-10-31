PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Forest Park Cemetery

Forest Hills Cemetery Entrance

A marker notes that Forest Park Cemetery was designed by Garnet Douglas Baltimore, the first African American graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was known for his architectural, engineering, and landscaping work, including Prospect Park in Troy.

Ep. 32 Forest Park Cemetery On The Story with Trishna Begam

Lydia Kulbida discusses her special report on Forest Park Cemetery, why the cemetery is open to the public one day a year, and where its scary reputation originated from online. You can watch her full report here: https://www.news10.com/video/brunswick-cemetery-slowly-being-restored/7112061/ — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Episode 32 : Forest Park Cemetery

