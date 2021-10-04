PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Fall Foliage Report

Episode 29: Fall Foliage Report

Fall Foliage season is here. Eric Sheffel from Empire State Development joins me to discuss how I LOVE NY puts together their Fall Foliage Maps. You can find the maps and the interactive resource Eric discusses at the link below. https://www.iloveny.com/blog/post/things-to-do-in-the-fall-in-new-york/ My 2nd guest is Fred Breglia of the Landis Arboretum. Who discusses more of the science of autumn, what's happening to the trees and leaves and the conditions that we need to make it a good leaf peeping season. http://landisarboretum.org/

