PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Cuomo Resignation Reaction

Episode 22: Cuomo Resignation Reaction
Ep. 22 Cuomo Resignation Reaction – On The Story with Trishna Begam
Reaction to the governor's resignation announcement with interviews with Jay Jacobs, Chair of the New York State Democratic Committee and Nick Langworthy, Chairman of the New York Republican State Committee. For the latest developments on Governor Cuomo's resignation and the transfer of power head to www.News10.com — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message
This bonus on the story episode features interviews with Jay Jacobs, Chair of the New York State Democratic Committee and Nick Langworthy, Chairman of the New York Republican State Committee as they react to the governor’s resignation announce and discuss what’s next for both parties.
