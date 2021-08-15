PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Cuomo Resignation Reaction

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, it is reported that 67.8% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.7% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.6%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.