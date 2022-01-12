PODCAST: On The Story with Trishna Begam: Covid Testing Confusion

Ep. 39 Covid Testing Confusion On The Story with Trishna Begam

Tom LaPorta is this week's guest On The Story. He is the Microbiology Line Manager at St. Peter’s Hospital. Tom helps us dissect the differences in rapid testing vs PCR testing. Why one is more reliable than the other.  He also answers questions about when to get a rapid test, and how soon after being exposed to COVID one should test for the virus. — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Episode 39 of On The Story with Trishna Begam features Tom LaPorta from St. Peter’s Hospital. LaPorta is the Microbiology Line Manager at the hospital and helps us understand the fundamental differences between PCR testing and rapid testing.

He also breaks down why one test is more accurate, and when to get tested.

