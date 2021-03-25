PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: COVID One Year Later

(NEWS10) – This is On the Story with Trishna Begam, a weekly podcast where each week we will go a little deeper into the stories you see on the air. We will dive into the topics that touch your life, issues that matter to you and learn from the people trying to make our community a better place. You’ll hear from the newsmakers, experts and the people who can tell their story the best.

Episode 1: One Year Later

This week we are speaking with Anita DeCianni Brown. We spoke to her one year ago when New York State started to shut down.

Through every stage of the pandemic, she has managed to find new ways to help, including becoming a volunteer at the state’s mass vaccination sites. She shares her experience, the emotional encounters she’s had while helping people and what she’s looking forward to the most.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at a vaccination site sign up right now!