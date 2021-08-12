PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Covering Cuomo and the AG’s Report

Episode 21: A conversation with Giuliana Bruno and Louis Finley
Ep. 21 Covering Cuomo and the Attorney General's Report – On The Story with Trishna Begam
This week I had a conversation with Giuliana Bruno and Louis Finley. Both reporters who have been covering the governor's sexual harassment allegations extensively. They share their experience covering the executive chamber and we discuss what happens next. We recorded this conversation on Sunday 8/8. On Tuesday, at 11:45 the Governor Cuomo made the announcement he would be resigning. Attorney General's Full Report: 2021.08.03_nyag_-_investigative_report.pdf Cuomo speaks live for first time since AG report on sexual harassment allegations (news10.com) Impeachment Process could continue despite resignation Governor Cuomo's Initial Response to Independent Reviewer Report : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGGlN99FVho Follow Giuliana https://twitter.com/GiulianaBrunoTV Follow Louis https://twitter.com/LouisFinley — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message
We recorded this conversation on Sunday 8/8. On Tuesday, at 11:45 the governor Cuomo made the announcement he would be resigning.