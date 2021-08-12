PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Covering Cuomo and the AG’s Report

Episode 21: A conversation with Giuliana Bruno and Louis Finley



(NEWS10) – This week’s guests are two NEWS10 reporters who have been covering the governor’s sexual harassment allegations extensively, Giuliana Bruno and Louis Finley share their insights from into the Attorney General’s report that was released August 3, their experience covering the executive chamber and what could happen next.



We recorded this conversation on Sunday 8/8. On Tuesday, at 11:45 the governor Cuomo made the announcement he would be resigning.