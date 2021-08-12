PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Covering Cuomo and the AG’s Report

Episode 21: A conversation with Giuliana Bruno and Louis Finley

Ep. 21 Covering Cuomo and the Attorney General's Report On The Story with Trishna Begam

This week I had a conversation with Giuliana Bruno and Louis Finley. Both reporters who have been covering the governor's sexual harassment allegations extensively. They share their experience covering the executive chamber and we discuss what happens next. We recorded this conversation on Sunday 8/8.  On Tuesday,  at 11:45 the Governor Cuomo made the announcement he would be resigning. Attorney General's Full Report: 2021.08.03_nyag_-_investigative_report.pdf Cuomo speaks live for first time since AG report on sexual harassment allegations (news10.com) Impeachment Process could continue despite resignation Governor Cuomo's Initial Response to Independent Reviewer Report : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGGlN99FVho Follow Giuliana https://twitter.com/GiulianaBrunoTV Follow Louis https://twitter.com/LouisFinley — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message
(NEWS10) – This week’s guests are two NEWS10 reporters who have been covering the governor’s sexual harassment allegations extensively, Giuliana Bruno and Louis Finley share their insights from into the Attorney General’s report that was released August 3, their experience covering the executive chamber and what could happen next.


We recorded this conversation on Sunday 8/8.  On Tuesday,  at 11:45 the governor Cuomo made the announcement he would be resigning.

