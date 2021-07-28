PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Capital Roots Hot Pepper Challenge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Episode 19: Hot Pepper Challenge

(NEWS10) –  Episode 19 features Amy Klein, the Chief Executive Officer at Capital Roots NY.  The organization recently launched an online challenge they dubbed the Hot Pepper Challenge in order to raise awareness for healthy food access. In this episode Amy shares more about the work Capital Roots does and how the Hot Pepper Challenge came to be.

Many NEWS10 on-air reporters and anchors have taken part in the challenge already:

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire