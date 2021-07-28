PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Capital Roots Hot Pepper Challenge

Episode 19: Hot Pepper Challenge

(NEWS10) – Episode 19 features Amy Klein, the Chief Executive Officer at Capital Roots NY. The organization recently launched an online challenge they dubbed the Hot Pepper Challenge in order to raise awareness for healthy food access. In this episode Amy shares more about the work Capital Roots does and how the Hot Pepper Challenge came to be.

Many NEWS10 on-air reporters and anchors have taken part in the challenge already: