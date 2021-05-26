PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Breast Cancer at 26

Episode 10: Breast Cancer at 26

(NEWS10) – Macee Maddock was 26-years-old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In a NEWS10 Special Report, she told her story to NEWS10’s Trishna Begam about how she urged her doctors to get her lump examined, why she wants other young women to advocate for themselves when it comes to matters of their health, and her cancer journey.

In this episode, you’ll hear her full interview. Her oncologist from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Ann Partridge also offers her insight, Maddock’s prognosis, and her advice to other young women who may be concerned about breast cancer. Her full interview is included as well.